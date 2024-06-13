ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.12

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 18775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

