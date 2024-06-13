Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Public Storage worth $42,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $275.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.04. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.