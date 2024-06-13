Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.60.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$120.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.54. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$84.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

