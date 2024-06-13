Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Universal Display Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLED)

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $202.67 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.60.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

