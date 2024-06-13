Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Reduced by Analyst

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the closed-end fund will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,139.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 253,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 232,860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.