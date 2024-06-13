Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AXL)

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $879.27 million, a P/E ratio of -106.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $7,102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

