Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

