Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Issued By DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

