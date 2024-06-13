Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Issued By DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
