Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for PPL Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 214.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PPL by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 140,030 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in PPL by 83.1% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

