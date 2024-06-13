Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLB)

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

