Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,524 shares of company stock worth $2,001,355. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

