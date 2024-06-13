Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Cut by HC Wainwright

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

