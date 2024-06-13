Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,124,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

