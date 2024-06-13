Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Middleby alerts:

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Middleby by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.