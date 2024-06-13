Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 598 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

