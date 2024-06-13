Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a report released on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

