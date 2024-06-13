Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Raised by Analyst

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Applied DNA Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied DNA Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of APDN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $489,118.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

