Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.78.

BDT stock opened at C$25.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

