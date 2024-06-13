Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

FCEL opened at $0.94 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

