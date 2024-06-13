Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Conduent Incorporated Boosted by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Conduent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

