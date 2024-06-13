Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JILL)

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

JILL has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Insider Activity

In other J.Jill news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in J.Jill by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

