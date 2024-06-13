Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Trading Down 2.8%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 12,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 110,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
About Qilian International Holding Group
Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.
