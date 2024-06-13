Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 2,848,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,566,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

