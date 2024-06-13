Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 2,848,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,566,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quadrise
Quadrise Trading Up 7.9 %
Quadrise Company Profile
Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quadrise
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.