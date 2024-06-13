QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of QuidelOrtho worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $89.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

