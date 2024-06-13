Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether Sells 80,986 Shares

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

