R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 6,500 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $605,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.