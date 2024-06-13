RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 15,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RadNet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of RadNet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

