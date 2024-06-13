Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.81 million, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Radware by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 16.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth about $494,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

