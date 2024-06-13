Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Trimmed by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,229 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 comprises approximately 4.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.13% of Rapid7 worth $74,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 39.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 346.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

RPD opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

