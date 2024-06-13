Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Up 7.2%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 41,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 241,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.
The firm has a market cap of C$280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.
