Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Down 22.4%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 33,121,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 52,419,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

