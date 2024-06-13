Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 2.2% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.