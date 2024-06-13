Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Insider John Wood Buys 750,569 Shares

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT – Get Free Report) insider John Wood bought 750,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,764.23 ($12,426.64).

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Wood acquired 48,661 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,216.53 ($805.65).

On Friday, May 17th, John Wood acquired 29,733 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$743.33 ($492.27).

On Thursday, March 28th, John Wood acquired 1,000,000 shares of Rent.com.au stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($29,139.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from agents, landlords, renters, and advertisers. Rent.com.au Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burswood, Australia.

