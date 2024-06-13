Reviewing Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 24.20% 30.44% 13.93% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 5 0 2 0 1.57 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Southern Copper and Verify Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Southern Copper presently has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.41%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and Verify Smart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $9.90 billion 8.53 $2.43 billion $3.01 35.92 Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Verify Smart on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Verify Smart



Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

