Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Riskified by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Riskified by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Riskified by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

