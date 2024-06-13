Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3,511,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,150 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 3.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,845,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,550,165,000 after buying an additional 408,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $129,427,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 544,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,935,314 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358,512 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

