RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $12.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLJ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

