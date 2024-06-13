Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov Acquires 7,273 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32.
Orla Mining Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
