Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov Acquires 7,273 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32.

Orla Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OLA. TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

