Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RANI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RANI opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

