Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Uranium Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

UEC opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

