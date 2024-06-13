Roth Mkm Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $40.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

VSTO stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.82 and a beta of 0.88. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.