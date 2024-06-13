Royal Bank of Canada Increases TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $135.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNX. Cfra increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.