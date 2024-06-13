Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

