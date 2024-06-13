Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Price Performance

About Rubrik

RBRK opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.