Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($2.35)-($2.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($2.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $810-$824 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.33 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.350–2.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

