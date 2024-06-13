Russell O’Brien Acquires 112 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($189.69).
Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 109 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($191.54).
- On Thursday, April 11th, Russell O’Brien acquired 117 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).
Centrica Price Performance
CNA opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Centrica
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.