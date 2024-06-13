Russell O’Brien Acquires 112 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($189.69).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 109 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($191.54).

On Thursday, April 11th, Russell O’Brien acquired 117 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).

Centrica Price Performance

CNA opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.33 ($2.02).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

