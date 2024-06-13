RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Ian El Mokadem Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,205.91).

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.58) on Thursday. RWS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 284.40 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. RWS’s payout ratio is presently -17,142.86%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

