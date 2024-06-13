Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.22

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 36645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYI. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 509,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

