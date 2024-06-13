Sadie Stern Sells 427 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $117.20 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

