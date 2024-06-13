Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives $39.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

SGMT opened at $5.34 on Monday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

